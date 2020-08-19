Why should you buy stock in Lyft Inc. (LYFT)?

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) is -36.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.56 and a high of $54.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The LYFT stock was last observed hovering at around $27.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77%.

Currently trading at $27.94, the stock is -6.93% and -12.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.44 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -24.05% off its SMA200. LYFT registered -48.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.80.

The stock witnessed a -8.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.71%, and is -12.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has around 5683 employees, a market worth around $8.35B and $3.27B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -50.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.87% and -48.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.80%).

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is a “Overweight”. 40 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lyft Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.85 with sales reaching $528.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -258.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.80% year-over-year.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Top Institutional Holders

476 institutions hold shares in Lyft Inc. (LYFT), with 82.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.55% while institutional investors hold 83.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 309.21M, and float is at 229.50M with Short Float at 11.62%. Institutions hold 61.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 44.48 million shares valued at $1.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.67% of the LYFT Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.66 million shares valued at $615.92 million to account for 6.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 17.79 million shares representing 5.86% and valued at over $587.14 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 10.99 million with a market value of $362.92 million.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Lyft Inc. (LYFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilderotter Mary Agnes, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 559 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $30.85 per share for a total of $17245.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14699.0 shares.

Lyft Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Makavy Ran I. (EVP and Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $40.63 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the LYFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, Roberts Brian Keith (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 22,500 shares at an average price of $45.25 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 678,741 shares of Lyft Inc. (LYFT).