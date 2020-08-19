Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) is -51.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.65 and a high of $57.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $25.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.23% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 4.04% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.99, the stock is -4.15% and -11.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -4.65% at the moment leaves the stock -30.10% off its SMA200. ZGNX registered -49.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.59.

The stock witnessed a -13.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.85%, and is 2.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) has around 141 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $4.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.08% and -58.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-175.40%).

Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zogenix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.98 with sales reaching $2.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -198.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 272.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 368.30% in year-over-year returns.

Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) Top Institutional Holders

234 institutions hold shares in Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX), with 266.7k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 90.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.36M, and float is at 51.37M with Short Float at 12.40%. Institutions hold 90.44% of the Float.

Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farfel Gail M, the company’s EVP/Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Farfel Gail M sold 2,573 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $28.21 per share for a total of $72584.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5048.0 shares.

Zogenix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Sagrolikar Ashish M (EVP & CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $25.45 per share for $25450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5913.0 shares of the ZGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, WIGGINS MARK C (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $20.48 for $51196.0. The insider now directly holds 2,500 shares of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX).

Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 37.11% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 10.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.07% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.02.