A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: PetMed Express Inc. (PETS)

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is 38.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.19 and a high of $42.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The PETS stock was last observed hovering at around $32.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.77% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -67.4% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.48, the stock is 5.35% and -3.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 2.76% at the moment leaves the stock 13.25% off its SMA200. PETS registered 93.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.23.

The stock witnessed a -2.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.37%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) has around 214 employees, a market worth around $659.09M and $300.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.06 and Fwd P/E is 19.76. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.41% and -21.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PetMed Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $77.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.30% year-over-year.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Top Institutional Holders

273 institutions hold shares in PetMed Express Inc. (PETS), with 729.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.63% while institutional investors hold 93.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.98M, and float is at 19.49M with Short Float at 35.26%. Institutions hold 90.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.09 million shares valued at $110.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.23% of the PETS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.85 million shares valued at $65.89 million to account for 9.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.6 million shares representing 7.89% and valued at over $56.98 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.03% of the shares totaling 0.82 million with a market value of $29.15 million.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AKDAG MENDERES, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that AKDAG MENDERES sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 16 at a price of $41.00 per share for a total of $1.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

PetMed Express Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 that ROSENBLOOM BRUCE S (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 and was made at $40.00 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31550.0 shares of the PETS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, ROSENBLOOM BRUCE S (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 34,884 shares of PetMed Express Inc. (PETS).

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) that is trading -20.33% down over the past 12 months. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is 6.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.42% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.5.