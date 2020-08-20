A peek at CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP): Who has invested in It?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) is 55.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.30 and a high of $97.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRSP stock was last observed hovering at around $94.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.72% off its average median price target of $104.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.11% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -224.65% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.64, the stock is 10.98% and 20.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing 6.03% at the moment leaves the stock 60.77% off its SMA200. CRSP registered 95.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.32.

The stock witnessed a -0.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.34%, and is 6.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has around 304 employees, a market worth around $6.83B and $289.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 203.25. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 211.58% and 2.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.17 with sales reaching $2.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -98.30% year-over-year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Top Institutional Holders

350 institutions hold shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), with 14.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.94% while institutional investors hold 70.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.42M, and float is at 60.44M with Short Float at 7.15%. Institutions hold 55.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 6.48 million shares valued at $476.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.24% of the CRSP Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Versant Venture Management, LLC with 4.18 million shares valued at $307.41 million to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 3.71 million shares representing 5.29% and valued at over $272.79 million, while NEA Management Company, LLC holds 2.98% of the shares totaling 2.09 million with a market value of $153.64 million.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOMSICEK MICHAEL JOHN, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that TOMSICEK MICHAEL JOHN sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $86.74 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410.0 shares.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that Novak Rodger (President) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $90.00 per share for $2.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the CRSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, Bolzon Bradley J PhD (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $82.39 for $1.65 million. The insider now directly holds 554,190 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP).

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 75.15% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.17% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.5.