Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) is -0.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $9.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The AKTS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 14.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.60, the stock is 7.44% and 6.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 8.18% at the moment leaves the stock 13.77% off its SMA200. AKTS registered 23.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.39.

The stock witnessed a -6.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.65%, and is 3.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $291.37M and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 128.72% and -8.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.40%).

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $480k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.60% in year-over-year returns.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Top Institutional Holders

128 institutions hold shares in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS), with 5.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.68% while institutional investors hold 52.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.26M, and float is at 31.46M with Short Float at 25.97%. Institutions hold 44.84% of the Float.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aichele David, the company’s EVP of Business Development. SEC filings show that Aichele David sold 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $7.82 per share for a total of $14858.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 22 that McMahon Jeffrey (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 22 and was made at $8.04 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the AKTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 17, Houlden Rohan (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 2,200 shares at an average price of $7.90 for $17380.0. The insider now directly holds 225,527 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS).

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is 22.54% higher over the past 12 months. Plantronics Inc. (PLT) is -39.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.67% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.