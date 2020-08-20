Analysts suggest Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) could spike 29.27% in a year

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) is 49.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.18 and a high of $13.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The VG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.27% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 2.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.67, the stock is -2.02% and 7.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.42 million and changing 5.61% at the moment leaves the stock 31.42% off its SMA200. VG registered -17.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.33.

The stock witnessed a -3.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.63%, and is -7.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) has around 2264 employees, a market worth around $2.74B and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 71.29. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.19% and -14.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $308.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -156.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Top Institutional Holders

341 institutions hold shares in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), with 12.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.28% while institutional investors hold 97.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 245.39M, and float is at 231.52M with Short Float at 5.86%. Institutions hold 92.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 32.56 million shares valued at $327.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.42% of the VG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.76 million shares valued at $249.11 million to account for 10.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fir Tree Capital Management LLP which holds 20.96 million shares representing 8.64% and valued at over $210.82 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 6.01% of the shares totaling 14.59 million with a market value of $146.73 million.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by READ RORY P, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that READ RORY P bought 16,935 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $11.83 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.54 million shares.

Vonage Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that PEARSON DAVID T. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 308,919 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $12.25 per share for $3.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the VG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, DUDAI SAGI (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 25,039 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 361,977 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG).

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) that is trading -5.46% down over the past 12 months. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is -34.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.71% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.38.