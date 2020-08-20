Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Is Up 0.01% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) is 0.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $1.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The BDR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is 76.77% and 83.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 93.93 million and changing 77.61% at the moment leaves the stock 95.74% off its SMA200. BDR registered -15.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7500 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6800.

The stock witnessed a 2.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.41%, and is -2.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 10.64% over the month.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) has around 161 employees, a market worth around $7.55M and $19.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 255.26% and 22.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.80%).

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Analyst Forecasts

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.60% this year.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR), with 6.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.40% while institutional investors hold 12.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.77M, and float is at 3.48M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 4.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.31 million shares valued at $0.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.18% of the BDR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 74157.0 shares valued at $53393.0 to account for 0.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16400.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $11808.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1220.0 with a market value of $878.0.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Jeffrey W, the company’s Vice President – Sales. SEC filings show that Smith Jeffrey W sold 6,722 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $0.64 per share for a total of $4302.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Smith Jeffrey W (Vice President – Sales) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $0.64 per share for $256.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6772.0 shares of the BDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Smith Jeffrey W (Vice President – Sales) disposed off 408 shares at an average price of $0.69 for $282.0. The insider now directly holds 7,172 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR).

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading -5.85% down over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is 3.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.58% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3210.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.