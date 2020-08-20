ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 23.96% Upside

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) is 93.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.39 and a high of $22.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The ECOM stock was last observed hovering at around $17.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.96% off the consensus price target high of $24.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.85% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.63, the stock is -0.33% and 14.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 6.70% at the moment leaves the stock 66.05% off its SMA200. ECOM registered 97.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.08.

The stock witnessed a 14.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.46%, and is 3.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 7.49% over the month.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) has around 642 employees, a market worth around $516.64M and $135.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.64 and Fwd P/E is 17.29. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 324.36% and -16.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $34.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.50% in year-over-year returns.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.15% while institutional investors hold 90.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.49M, and float is at 27.29M with Short Float at 3.17%. Institutions hold 85.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 3.37 million shares valued at $53.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.88% of the ECOM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with 2.64 million shares valued at $41.77 million to account for 9.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 2.24 million shares representing 7.89% and valued at over $35.47 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.36% of the shares totaling 2.09 million with a market value of $33.06 million.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WINGO M SCOT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WINGO M SCOT sold 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $17.01 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Spitz David J (President and CEO) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $16.99 for $1.27 million. The insider now directly holds 408,560 shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM).

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 42.00% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -7.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.13% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.73.