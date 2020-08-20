Check out this: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) is on the verge of a huge rally

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) is 17.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $40.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The HASI stock was last observed hovering at around $37.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.48% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -25.65% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.95, the stock is 6.51% and 20.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 28.18% off its SMA200. HASI registered 37.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.04.

The stock witnessed a 14.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.71%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $166.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.02 and Fwd P/E is 24.46. Profit margin for the company is 54.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.49% and -3.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $21.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Top Institutional Holders

354 institutions hold shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI), with 1.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.25% while institutional investors hold 79.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.91M, and float is at 71.99M with Short Float at 10.73%. Institutions hold 77.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 6.87 million shares valued at $195.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.36% of the HASI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.51 million shares valued at $185.21 million to account for 8.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.68 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $104.84 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 3.37 million with a market value of $95.92 million.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMahon Daniel K., the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that McMahon Daniel K. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $38.35 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that McMahon Daniel K. (EVP) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $30.19 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the HASI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Rose Nathaniel (EVP & CIO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $29.03 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 216,922 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI).

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) that is trading -54.49% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.06% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.9.