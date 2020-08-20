Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) is -5.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.88 and a high of $7.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHMA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.68% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 37.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.00, the stock is 9.15% and -2.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 6.38% at the moment leaves the stock 0.47% off its SMA200. CHMA registered -7.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5814 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.8988.

The stock witnessed a 1.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.33%, and is 3.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 73.61% and -35.48% from its 52-week high.

Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chiasma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.10% this year.

Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in Chiasma Inc. (CHMA), with 2.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.52% while institutional investors hold 86.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.80M, and float is at 48.91M with Short Float at 4.37%. Institutions hold 82.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MPM Asset Management, LLC with over 5.74 million shares valued at $30.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.92% of the CHMA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.0 million shares valued at $16.14 million to account for 5.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 2.9 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $15.6 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.25% of the shares totaling 1.88 million with a market value of $10.09 million.

Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KANNAN RAJ, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that KANNAN RAJ bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 14 at a price of $4.20 per share for a total of $42000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17095.0 shares.

Chiasma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Mamluk Roni (Director) sold a total of 82,186 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $4.54 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CHMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Mamluk Roni (Director) disposed off 61,139 shares at an average price of $5.51 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA).

Chiasma Inc. (CHMA): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -34.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.4% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.