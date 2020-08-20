Dissecting JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) top performing stock: Get the Stats

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is 99.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.47 and a high of $71.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $70.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.24% off its average median price target of $537.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.09% off the consensus price target high of $609.09 offered by 46 analysts, but current levels are 73.5% higher than the price target low of $273.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.56, the stock is 14.70% and 16.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.03 million and changing 3.19% at the moment leaves the stock 57.94% off its SMA200. JD registered 122.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.66.

The stock witnessed a 10.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.60%, and is 14.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 227730 employees, a market worth around $111.11B and $86.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 122.51 and Fwd P/E is 35.18. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.14% and 1.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JD.com Inc. (JD) is a “Buy”. 46 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $24.34B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 574.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.30% in year-over-year returns.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

944 institutions hold shares in JD.com Inc. (JD), with 116.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.60% while institutional investors hold 54.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.45B, and float is at 1.32B with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 50.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 51.65 million shares valued at $3.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.29% of the JD Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 43.62 million shares valued at $2.63 billion to account for 3.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 30.38 million shares representing 2.52% and valued at over $1.83 billion, while Invesco Ltd. holds 2.50% of the shares totaling 30.07 million with a market value of $1.81 billion.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading 97.24% up over the past 12 months. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is 81.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.71% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 37.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.36.