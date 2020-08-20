DTIL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Now

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) is -56.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $23.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The DTIL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.11, the stock is -11.71% and -20.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -30.77% off its SMA200. DTIL registered -38.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.33.

The stock witnessed a -30.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.36%, and is -10.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.88% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has around 225 employees, a market worth around $320.36M and $23.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 32.83% and -74.19% from its 52-week high.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precision BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.66 with sales reaching $3.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.60% in year-over-year returns.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Top Institutional Holders

135 institutions hold shares in Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL), with 6.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.06% while institutional investors hold 62.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.31M, and float is at 43.02M with Short Float at 4.41%. Institutions hold 55.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 4.06 million shares valued at $33.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.76% of the DTIL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.15 million shares valued at $26.26 million to account for 6.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are venBio Partners LLC which holds 2.79 million shares representing 5.33% and valued at over $23.25 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.14% of the shares totaling 1.65 million with a market value of $13.7 million.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Heery Christopher, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Heery Christopher bought 2,485 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $12.08 per share for a total of $30021.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2485.0 shares.