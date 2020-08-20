EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) on Track to Reach $34.00 in a Year

EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is 1.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.21 and a high of $36.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The EVTC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.46% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.47% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -79.6% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.92, the stock is 14.13% and 21.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 4.24% at the moment leaves the stock 22.02% off its SMA200. EVTC registered -1.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.03.

The stock witnessed a 22.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.86%, and is 11.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.96% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $485.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.74 and Fwd P/E is 16.09. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.25% and -1.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EVERTEC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $119.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) Top Institutional Holders

318 institutions hold shares in EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC), with 11.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.82% while institutional investors hold 101.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.87M, and float is at 59.56M with Short Float at 4.11%. Institutions hold 84.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.08 million shares valued at $255.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.64% of the EVTC Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.31 million shares valued at $205.37 million to account for 10.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rivulet Capital, LLC which holds 4.72 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $132.52 million, while Boston Partners holds 5.24% of the shares totaling 3.77 million with a market value of $105.84 million.

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rodriguez-Gonzalez Luis A, the company’s General Counsel & EVP. SEC filings show that Rodriguez-Gonzalez Luis A sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $32.06 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56445.0 shares.

EVERTEC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Schuessler Morgan M (President & CEO) sold a total of 28,948 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $31.28 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the EVTC stock.

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -34.09% down over the past 12 months. Visa Inc. (V) is 10.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.86% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.26.