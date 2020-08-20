Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) picks momentum as shares rise 1.41%

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is 6.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.89 and a high of $85.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The GILD stock was last observed hovering at around $69.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.36% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.84% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -5.97% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.70, the stock is -7.38% and -11.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.6 million and changing -4.87% at the moment leaves the stock -8.12% off its SMA200. GILD registered 7.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.30.

The stock witnessed a -11.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.53%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has around 11800 employees, a market worth around $86.18B and $22.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.81. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.90% and -23.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gilead Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.98 with sales reaching $6.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.90% in year-over-year returns.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Top Institutional Holders

2,237 institutions hold shares in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), with 5.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 81.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 1.25B with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 80.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 107.09 million shares valued at $8.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.54% of the GILD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 101.21 million shares valued at $7.57 billion to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 95.98 million shares representing 7.66% and valued at over $7.18 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 56.81 million with a market value of $4.25 billion.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parsey Merdad, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Parsey Merdad sold 182 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $68.32 per share for a total of $12434.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Gilead Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Rodriguez Javier (Director) sold a total of 189 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $75.50 per share for $14270.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GILD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Pletcher Brett A (EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel) disposed off 13,210 shares at an average price of $79.23 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 14,644 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 36.06% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 13.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.5% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.82.