Here are the top Institutional holders of WW International Inc. (WW) shares

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) is -38.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.75 and a high of $47.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The WW stock was last observed hovering at around $23.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.0% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -2.0% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.48, the stock is -3.51% and -3.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 4.30% at the moment leaves the stock -16.45% off its SMA200. WW registered -19.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.99.

The stock witnessed a -10.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.21%, and is -5.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

WW International Inc. (WW) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.46 and Fwd P/E is 10.87. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.08% and -48.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.80%).

WW International Inc. (WW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WW International Inc. (WW) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WW International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $325.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.70% in year-over-year returns.

WW International Inc. (WW) Top Institutional Holders

325 institutions hold shares in WW International Inc. (WW), with 6.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.90% while institutional investors hold 94.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.64M, and float is at 46.39M with Short Float at 7.28%. Institutions hold 86.35% of the Float.

WW International Inc. (WW) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at WW International Inc. (WW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WINFREY OPRAH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WINFREY OPRAH sold 52,420 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $25.87 per share for a total of $1.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

WW International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that WINFREY OPRAH (Director) sold a total of 34,786 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $30.17 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, WINFREY OPRAH (Director) disposed off 225,475 shares at an average price of $30.17 for $6.8 million. The insider now directly holds 4,817,197 shares of WW International Inc. (WW).