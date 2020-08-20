Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) is 8.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $1.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The UEC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $2.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.29% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 38.82% higher than the price target low of $1.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is 2.30% and 6.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 4.00% at the moment leaves the stock 16.09% off its SMA200. UEC registered 13.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9780 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8870.

The stock witnessed a -3.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.09%, and is 2.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 197.14% and -17.73% from its 52-week high.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Top Institutional Holders

127 institutions hold shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), with 4.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.23% while institutional investors hold 32.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 183.90M, and float is at 170.55M with Short Float at 10.97%. Institutions hold 31.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.28 million shares valued at $10.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.67% of the UEC Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.87 million shares valued at $7.78 million to account for 4.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Falcon Edge Capital, LP which holds 2.89 million shares representing 1.57% and valued at over $2.54 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.42% of the shares totaling 2.61 million with a market value of $2.29 million.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KONG DAVID, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KONG DAVID sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $0.70 per share for a total of $7000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -3.08% down over the past 12 months. Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) is 312.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.03% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.61.