Innodata Inc. (INOD) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) is 47.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $1.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The INOD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 51.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.45, the stock is 65.71% and 72.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 45.83% at the moment leaves the stock 102.68% off its SMA200. INOD registered 30.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4643 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2033.

The stock witnessed a 16.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.35%, and is 8.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) has around 3599 employees, a market worth around $40.82M and $56.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 226.67% and 44.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Innodata Inc. (INOD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Innodata Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -535.60% this year.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Innodata Inc. (INOD), with 2.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.22% while institutional investors hold 22.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.41M, and float is at 21.90M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 20.51% of the Float.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Innodata Inc. (INOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Atkinson David B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Atkinson David B bought 9,296 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $9296.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57000.0 shares.

Innodata Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Atkinson David B (Director) bought a total of 122 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $1.00 per share for $122.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47704.0 shares of the INOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Atkinson David B (Director) acquired 20,582 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $20582.0. The insider now directly holds 47,582 shares of Innodata Inc. (INOD).

Innodata Inc. (INOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is trading -19.32% down over the past 12 months. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) is 8.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 48.21% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6800.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.22.