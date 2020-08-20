KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) growth is a big Buy opportunity

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is -25.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.00 and a high of $31.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The KBR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.94% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.88% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 12.43% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.52, the stock is 7.67% and 6.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.4 million and changing 8.59% at the moment leaves the stock -1.13% off its SMA200. KBR registered -11.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.61.

The stock witnessed a 2.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.51%, and is -4.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

KBR Inc. (KBR) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $5.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.59. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.33% and -23.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

KBR Inc. (KBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KBR Inc. (KBR) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KBR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $1.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.30% in year-over-year returns.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Top Institutional Holders

367 institutions hold shares in KBR Inc. (KBR), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 98.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.00M, and float is at 141.02M with Short Float at 3.39%. Institutions hold 97.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.63 million shares valued at $375.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.68% of the KBR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.64 million shares valued at $307.6 million to account for 9.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC which holds 12.0 million shares representing 8.43% and valued at over $270.71 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 6.17% of the shares totaling 8.78 million with a market value of $197.99 million.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at KBR Inc. (KBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mackey Ian John, the company’s EVP, Chief Corporate Officer. SEC filings show that Mackey Ian John sold 24,636 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $25.82 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66601.0 shares.

KBR Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Mujib Farhan (Pres., Energy Solutions Dlv.) sold a total of 2,343 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $21.99 per share for $51523.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the KBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, SOPP MARK W (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,525 shares at an average price of $19.85 for $50121.0. The insider now directly holds 101,365 shares of KBR Inc. (KBR).

KBR Inc. (KBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading -10.43% down over the past 12 months. Eni S.p.A. (E) is -34.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.38% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.89.