New Big Money Means Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) is -36.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.22 and a high of $11.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENIA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $10.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.06% off the consensus price target high of $11.93 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 9.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.27, the stock is -1.01% and -4.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 4.91% at the moment leaves the stock -15.31% off its SMA200. ENIA registered -15.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.82.

The stock witnessed a -6.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.81%, and is -2.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) has around 16995 employees, a market worth around $10.81B and $12.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.61 and Fwd P/E is 8.63. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.41% and -35.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enel Americas S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $3.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) Top Institutional Holders

207 institutions hold shares in Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA), with institutional investors hold 6.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.52B, and float is at 488.01M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 6.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Acadian Asset Management with over 13.03 million shares valued at $97.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.83% of the ENIA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 13.01 million shares valued at $97.71 million to account for 12.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 9.63 million shares representing 9.48% and valued at over $72.3 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 5.49 million with a market value of $41.22 million.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -9.94% lower over the past 12 months. PG&E Corporation (PCG) is -12.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.32% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.98.