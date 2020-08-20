Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) stock Plunged by -9.42% yesterday

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is -24.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.79 and a high of $21.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLYM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.85% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.50, the stock is -8.21% and -6.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing -9.42% at the moment leaves the stock -19.24% off its SMA200. PLYM registered -26.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.20.

The stock witnessed a 14.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.89%, and is -2.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $222.87M and $94.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.46% and -41.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49 with sales reaching $24.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 82.10% year-over-year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM), with 267.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 50.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.65M, and float is at 14.60M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 49.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.35 million shares valued at $17.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.44% of the PLYM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.93 million shares valued at $11.95 million to account for 5.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 0.74 million shares representing 4.62% and valued at over $9.44 million, while Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $8.21 million.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -16.09% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -56.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.36% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.21.