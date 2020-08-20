Positives for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) as stock gains in recent trading

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) is 72.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.69 and a high of $110.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The TNDM stock was last observed hovering at around $103.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.25% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.34% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -10.65% lower than the price target low of $97.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $107.33, the stock is 5.35% and 11.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock 39.45% off its SMA200. TNDM registered 74.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $101.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.61.

The stock witnessed a 0.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.26%, and is 8.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) has around 1043 employees, a market worth around $6.37B and $410.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1944.91. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.66% and -3.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.70%).

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $115.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.50% in year-over-year returns.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Top Institutional Holders

371 institutions hold shares in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM), with 2.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.39% while institutional investors hold 99.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.42M, and float is at 57.83M with Short Float at 5.96%. Institutions hold 95.14% of the Float.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Insider Activity

A total of 108 insider transactions have happened at Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLICKENSTAFF KIM D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLICKENSTAFF KIM D sold 38,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $103.49 per share for a total of $3.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.89 million shares.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that BLICKENSTAFF KIM D (Director) sold a total of 8,882 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $103.88 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the TNDM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, BLICKENSTAFF KIM D (Director) disposed off 161,244 shares at an average price of $106.23 for $17.13 million. The insider now directly holds 783,783 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM).

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DexCom Inc. (DXCM) that is trading 167.27% up over the past 12 months. Insulet Corporation (PODD) is 37.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.14% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.38.