SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

SharpSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is -7.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $13.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHSP stock was last observed hovering at around $10.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.84, the stock is 39.09% and 36.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 11.49% at the moment leaves the stock 24.97% off its SMA200. SHSP registered -1.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.80.

The stock witnessed a 18.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.71%, and is 18.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.36% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $114.06M and $24.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -50.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.11% and -15.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.20%).

SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SharpSpring Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $7.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.60% in year-over-year returns.

SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP) Top Institutional Holders

74 institutions hold shares in SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.25% while institutional investors hold 81.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.52M, and float is at 9.98M with Short Float at 3.89%. Institutions hold 70.90% of the Float.

SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 72 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 5,550 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $6.64 per share for a total of $36846.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.15 million shares.

SharpSpring Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $6.77 per share for $33871.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.15 million shares of the SHSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 30, CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) disposed off 1,299 shares at an average price of $7.16 for $9304.0. The insider now directly holds 1,159,095 shares of SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP).

SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) that is trading -15.75% down over the past 12 months. Zix Corporation (ZIXI) is -18.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.83% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.06.