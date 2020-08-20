Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -35.37% Change This Year

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) is -35.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $4.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLNO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 74.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.02, the stock is 10.47% and 5.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 6.32% at the moment leaves the stock -18.43% off its SMA200. SLNO registered -0.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9037 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5813.

The stock witnessed a -1.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.13%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 71.19% and -53.99% from its 52-week high.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.70% this year.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO), with 11M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.82% while institutional investors hold 61.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.59M, and float is at 50.22M with Short Float at 4.03%. Institutions hold 53.15% of the Float.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sinclair Andrew, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sinclair Andrew bought 3,333,330 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $1.65 per share for a total of $5.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.3 million shares.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that Abingworth LLP (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,333,330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $1.65 per share for $5.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.3 million shares of the SLNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 26, SCHULER JACK W (10% Owner) acquired 7,575,759 shares at an average price of $1.65 for $12.5 million. The insider now directly holds 11,368,862 shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO).

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading -1.31% down over the past 12 months. Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is 4.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.41% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.65.