Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) makes -6.53% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is -50.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.38 and a high of $44.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHOO stock was last observed hovering at around $21.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.62% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -2.05% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.41, the stock is -7.97% and -10.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -4.94% at the moment leaves the stock -33.51% off its SMA200. SHOO registered -29.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.41.

The stock witnessed a -1.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.99%, and is -6.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.11 and Fwd P/E is 14.50. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.60% and -54.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Steven Madden Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $329.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.80% in year-over-year returns.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Top Institutional Holders

348 institutions hold shares in Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO), with 7.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.54% while institutional investors hold 103.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.52M, and float is at 76.92M with Short Float at 5.33%. Institutions hold 94.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.31 million shares valued at $303.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.80% of the SHOO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.19 million shares valued at $202.11 million to account for 9.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 6.76 million shares representing 8.13% and valued at over $166.89 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 5.80% of the shares totaling 4.82 million with a market value of $119.1 million.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VARELA AMELIA, the company’s President. SEC filings show that VARELA AMELIA sold 6,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $44.19 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Steven Madden Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Smith Robert Garrett (Director) sold a total of 3,393 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $42.63 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11652.0 shares of the SHOO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, SCHWARTZ THOMAS H. (Director) disposed off 17,314 shares at an average price of $42.77 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 11,053 shares of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO).

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crocs Inc. (CROX) that is trading 68.07% up over the past 12 months. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is 53.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.49% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.49.