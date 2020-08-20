The decline in Galapagos NV (GLPG) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) is -9.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.00 and a high of $274.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLPG stock was last observed hovering at around $188.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -47.08% off its average median price target of $207.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.78% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -5.22% lower than the price target low of $134.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $141.00, the stock is -26.17% and -28.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -25.03% at the moment leaves the stock -31.49% off its SMA200. GLPG registered 12.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $195.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $205.70.

The stock witnessed a -11.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.20%, and is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 25.89% and -48.55% from its 52-week high.

Galapagos NV (GLPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Galapagos NV (GLPG) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Galapagos NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.6 with sales reaching $143.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -79.80% in year-over-year returns.

Galapagos NV (GLPG) Top Institutional Holders

166 institutions hold shares in Galapagos NV (GLPG), with institutional investors hold 11.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.25M, and float is at 41.57M with Short Float at 2.71%. Institutions hold 11.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sands Capital Management, Inc. with over 2.24 million shares valued at $441.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.43% of the GLPG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 1.42 million shares valued at $280.48 million to account for 2.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.03 million shares representing 1.57% and valued at over $202.36 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.53% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $67.89 million.

Galapagos NV (GLPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 26.81% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 21.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.96% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.49.