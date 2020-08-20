These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Immunovant Inc. (IMVT)

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) is 73.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.34 and a high of $29.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMVT stock was last observed hovering at around $27.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.55%.

Currently trading at $31.06, the stock is 22.19% and 21.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 12.90% at the moment leaves the stock 71.58% off its SMA200. IMVT registered 176.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.22.

The stock witnessed a 7.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.56%, and is 2.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 272.42% and 3.67% from its 52-week high.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) Analyst Forecasts

Immunovant Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Immunovant Inc. (IMVT), with 59.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.18% while institutional investors hold 78.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.57M, and float is at 31.72M with Short Float at 3.39%. Institutions hold 21.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 5.72 million shares valued at $139.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.99% of the IMVT Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 2.37 million shares valued at $57.61 million to account for 2.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.3 million shares representing 2.81% and valued at over $56.07 million, while Polar Capital LLP holds 2.16% of the shares totaling 1.77 million with a market value of $43.09 million.