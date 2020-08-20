This Indicator Is Supporting Teligent Inc. (TLGT)

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) is -49.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $10.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The TLGT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.95% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.95% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.01, the stock is -11.24% and -20.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.39 million and changing -5.63% at the moment leaves the stock -48.75% off its SMA200. TLGT registered -69.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3111 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22,450.3887.

The stock witnessed a -13.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.80%, and is -5.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.74% over the week and 7.86% over the month.

Teligent Inc. (TLGT) has around 252 employees, a market worth around $11.72M and $60.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.76% and -81.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

Teligent Inc. (TLGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teligent Inc. (TLGT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teligent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.7 with sales reaching $10.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -45.30% in year-over-year returns.

Teligent Inc. (TLGT) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Teligent Inc. (TLGT), with 54.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 61.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.39M, and float is at 5.33M with Short Float at 14.31%. Institutions hold 61.25% of the Float.

Teligent Inc. (TLGT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Teligent Inc. (TLGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Teligent Inc. (TLGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 13.49% up over the past 12 months. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) is -23.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.02% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.29.