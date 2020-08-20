Top attractive stock of the week – Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) is 23.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.05 and a high of $175.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SRPT stock was last observed hovering at around $159.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.38% off its average median price target of $192.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.82% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 7.66% higher than the price target low of $161.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.66, the stock is -5.68% and -8.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -6.53% at the moment leaves the stock 15.78% off its SMA200. SRPT registered 32.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $161.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $134.42.

The stock witnessed a -7.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.34%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has around 743 employees, a market worth around $12.65B and $450.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 106.33% and -15.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.10%).

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.72 with sales reaching $137.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 48.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.60% in year-over-year returns.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Top Institutional Holders

556 institutions hold shares in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT), with 3.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.82% while institutional investors hold 100.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.97M, and float is at 74.71M with Short Float at 13.48%. Institutions hold 95.52% of the Float.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wigzell Hans Lennart Rudolf, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wigzell Hans Lennart Rudolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $159.00 per share for a total of $1.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13792.0 shares.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that Barry Richard (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $158.50 per share for $4.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.13 million shares of the SRPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Bratica Joseph (Principal Financial Officer) disposed off 1,125 shares at an average price of $155.00 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 7,832 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT).

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -23.36% down over the past 12 months. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is 70.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.86% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.96.