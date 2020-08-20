uniQure N.V. (QURE) turns bearish with loss of -2.04 points

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) is -43.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.20 and a high of $76.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The QURE stock was last observed hovering at around $40.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.04% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.36% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 30.71% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.80, the stock is -5.32% and -19.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -5.00% at the moment leaves the stock -30.95% off its SMA200. QURE registered -28.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.17.

The stock witnessed a -6.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.72%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) has around 248 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $5.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.18% and -49.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.70%).

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for uniQure N.V. (QURE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

uniQure N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.42 with sales reaching $161.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2,858.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15,331.20% in year-over-year returns.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Top Institutional Holders

248 institutions hold shares in uniQure N.V. (QURE), with 3.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.80% while institutional investors hold 104.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.39M, and float is at 42.15M with Short Float at 8.48%. Institutions hold 95.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.89 million shares valued at $175.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.74% of the QURE Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 3.1 million shares valued at $139.7 million to account for 6.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.06 million shares representing 4.63% and valued at over $92.76 million, while Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 3.53% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $70.66 million.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at uniQure N.V. (QURE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kapusta Matthew C, the company’s CEO, CFO, Managing Director. SEC filings show that Kapusta Matthew C sold 5,626 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 22 at a price of $42.31 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

uniQure N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Gut Robert (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 26,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $70.00 per share for $1.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45875.0 shares of the QURE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Kapusta Matthew C (CEO, CFO, Managing Director) disposed off 7,501 shares at an average price of $66.04 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 303,540 shares of uniQure N.V. (QURE).

uniQure N.V. (QURE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading 2.59% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 21.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.92% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.13.