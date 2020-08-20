Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:VRCA Stock Is Going Next

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) is -46.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.02 and a high of $18.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The VRCA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.5% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.76% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -0.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.06, the stock is 47.05% and 7.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 17.52% at the moment leaves the stock -16.78% off its SMA200. VRCA registered -4.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.78.

The stock witnessed a 3.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.83%, and is 30.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.65% over the week and 8.92% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 67.11% and -46.12% from its 52-week high.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.60% this year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA), with 12.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.92% while institutional investors hold 69.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.97M, and float is at 9.85M with Short Float at 16.29%. Institutions hold 35.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 3.41 million shares valued at $37.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.21% of the VRCA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 1.48 million shares valued at $16.29 million to account for 5.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.72 million shares representing 2.78% and valued at over $7.91 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.46% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $7.0 million.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Manning Paul B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Manning Paul B bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $8.55 per share for a total of $85500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.48 million shares.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Manning Paul B (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $6.92 per share for $41520.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.47 million shares of the VRCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Stalfort Sean (Director) acquired 15,700 shares at an average price of $6.38 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 462,110 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA).