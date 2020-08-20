Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) is 321.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.65 and a high of $75.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIR stock was last observed hovering at around $52.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.52% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.33% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -110.13% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.43, the stock is 0.00% and 10.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -4.76% at the moment leaves the stock 68.48% off its SMA200. VIR registered a gain of 209.65% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.96.

The stock witnessed a 2.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.83%, and is 0.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has around 253 employees, a market worth around $6.73B and $75.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 332.86% and -32.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.90%).

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $19.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -443.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,448.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,289.90% in year-over-year returns.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR), with 18.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.54% while institutional investors hold 74.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.98M, and float is at 109.09M with Short Float at 3.60%. Institutions hold 63.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 22.62 million shares valued at $926.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.80% of the VIR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 5.5 million shares valued at $225.33 million to account for 4.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation which holds 4.8 million shares representing 3.78% and valued at over $196.66 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.04% of the shares totaling 3.86 million with a market value of $158.21 million.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Virgin Herbert, the company’s EVP, Research & CSO. SEC filings show that Virgin Herbert sold 7,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $51.08 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Pang Phillip (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $50.90 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15777.0 shares of the VIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Pang Phillip (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $50.90 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 15,777 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR).