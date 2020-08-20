Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Volatility At 4.99%, Should You Add A Position?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) is 13.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.61 and a high of $39.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The WVE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.9% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -26.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.10, the stock is 10.53% and 3.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 10.62% at the moment leaves the stock -20.10% off its SMA200. WVE registered -58.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.27.

The stock witnessed a -10.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.43%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) has around 301 employees, a market worth around $335.44M and $12.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.80% and -74.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-327.00%).

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.75 with sales reaching $12.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 106.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 326.40% in year-over-year returns.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Top Institutional Holders

140 institutions hold shares in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE), with 6.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.13% while institutional investors hold 108.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.21M, and float is at 30.15M with Short Float at 17.05%. Institutions hold 88.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.78 million shares valued at $80.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.33% of the WVE Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bellevue Group AG with 2.6 million shares valued at $27.1 million to account for 7.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 2.39 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $24.89 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.32% of the shares totaling 2.3 million with a market value of $23.98 million.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOLNO PAUL, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BOLNO PAUL sold 147,577 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $10.30 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Panzara Michael A. (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,981 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $7.85 per share for $23401.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39349.0 shares of the WVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, BOLNO PAUL (President and CEO) disposed off 11,451 shares at an average price of $7.85 for $89890.0. The insider now directly holds 319,758 shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE).

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 29.27% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.17% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.13.