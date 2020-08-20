Which Institutions Own Shares In Cree Inc. (CREE)?

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) is 48.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.77 and a high of $74.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The CREE stock was last observed hovering at around $68.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.13% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.79% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -37.63% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.31, the stock is -10.21% and -2.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.91 million and changing -7.50% at the moment leaves the stock 26.46% off its SMA200. CREE registered 17.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.20.

The stock witnessed a 1.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.84%, and is -6.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Cree Inc. (CREE) has around 5319 employees, a market worth around $7.40B and $949.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.98% and -15.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Cree Inc. (CREE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cree Inc. (CREE) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $210.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -237.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Cree Inc. (CREE) Top Institutional Holders

431 institutions hold shares in Cree Inc. (CREE), with 713.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 98.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.12M, and float is at 107.39M with Short Float at 11.71%. Institutions hold 97.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 13.11 million shares valued at $775.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.12% of the CREE Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.64 million shares valued at $688.82 million to account for 10.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 10.19 million shares representing 9.43% and valued at over $603.4 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 8.05% of the shares totaling 8.71 million with a market value of $515.55 million.

Cree Inc. (CREE) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Cree Inc. (CREE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LE DUY LOAN T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $45.87 per share for a total of $91738.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13659.0 shares.

Cree Inc. (CREE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) that is trading 13.29% up over the past 12 months. SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) is 50.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.24% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.37.