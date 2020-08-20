Who is the Top Investor In Qiwi plc (QIWI)?

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) is 3.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.62 and a high of $25.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The QIWI stock was last observed hovering at around $19.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.19% off its average median price target of $1786.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.24% off the consensus price target high of $2478.90 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 98.7% higher than the price target low of $1446.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.80, the stock is -3.09% and 4.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -5.95% at the moment leaves the stock 11.98% off its SMA200. QIWI registered -13.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.60.

The stock witnessed a 4.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.48%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Qiwi plc (QIWI) has around 3630 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $563.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.77 and Fwd P/E is 8.32. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.10% and -25.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Qiwi plc (QIWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qiwi plc (QIWI) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qiwi plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $77.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.20% in year-over-year returns.

Qiwi plc (QIWI) Top Institutional Holders

160 institutions hold shares in Qiwi plc (QIWI), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.86% while institutional investors hold 85.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.14M, and float is at 11.88M with Short Float at 5.37%. Institutions hold 84.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 1.87 million shares valued at $32.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.74% of the QIWI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd with 1.57 million shares valued at $27.11 million to account for 3.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 1.4 million shares representing 2.79% and valued at over $24.22 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.31% of the shares totaling 1.16 million with a market value of $20.1 million.

Qiwi plc (QIWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -34.09% down over the past 12 months. EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) is -1.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 37.32% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.28.