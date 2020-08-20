Why AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is -50.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.42 and a high of $64.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The AER stock was last observed hovering at around $30.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.46% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 12.63% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.58, the stock is 2.54% and -0.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -26.89% off its SMA200. AER registered -41.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.39.

The stock witnessed a 0.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.33%, and is -7.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has around 390 employees, a market worth around $3.96B and $4.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.63 and Fwd P/E is 5.34. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.47% and -52.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AerCap Holdings N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.19 with sales reaching $1.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.50% in year-over-year returns.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Top Institutional Holders

578 institutions hold shares in AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), with 3.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.05% while institutional investors hold 102.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.43M, and float is at 125.44M with Short Float at 2.66%. Institutions hold 99.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 9.53 million shares valued at $293.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.24% of the AER Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 8.68 million shares valued at $267.41 million to account for 6.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eagle Capital Management LLC which holds 8.51 million shares representing 6.47% and valued at over $262.19 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 5.44% of the shares totaling 7.16 million with a market value of $220.4 million.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading -68.56% down over the past 12 months. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is 53.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.91% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.44.