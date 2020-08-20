Why SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is the topic of conversation today

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) is -37.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $14.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The WORX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.79, the stock is -56.34% and -39.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.47 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -40.09% off its SMA200. WORX registered -72.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.14%.

The stock witnessed a -20.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.14%, and is -26.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.13% over the week and 28.85% over the month.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $18.39M and $5.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.48% and -87.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-164.80%).

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.20% this year.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in SCWorx Corp. (WORX), with 2.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.79% while institutional investors hold 1.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.57M, and float is at 7.24M with Short Float at 5.70%. Institutions hold 1.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Millennium Management LLC with over 21300.0 shares valued at $47925.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.30% of the WORX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20841.0 shares valued at $46892.0 to account for 0.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 19340.0 shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $43515.0, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 959.0 with a market value of $2157.0.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at SCWorx Corp. (WORX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Price John C, the company’s Former CFO. SEC filings show that Price John C sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $3.23 per share for a total of $16148.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.