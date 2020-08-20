Why should you buy stock in TAL Education Group (TAL)?

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is 61.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.21 and a high of $82.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The TAL stock was last observed hovering at around $77.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.53% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.36% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -23.07% lower than the price target low of $60.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.09, the stock is -4.35% and 1.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing -4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 30.28% off its SMA200. TAL registered 131.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.16.

The stock witnessed a 0.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.76%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

TAL Education Group (TAL) has around 45271 employees, a market worth around $48.83B and $3.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.35. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.10% and -10.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

TAL Education Group (TAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TAL Education Group (TAL) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TAL Education Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.90% year-over-year.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Top Institutional Holders

574 institutions hold shares in TAL Education Group (TAL), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 108.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 599.84M, and float is at 377.69M with Short Float at 2.76%. Institutions hold 108.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with over 52.07 million shares valued at $3.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.64% of the TAL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 45.6 million shares valued at $3.12 billion to account for 13.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 40.82 million shares representing 12.26% and valued at over $2.79 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.60% of the shares totaling 18.65 million with a market value of $1.28 billion.

TAL Education Group (TAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ATA Creativity Global (AACG) that is trading -41.09% down over the past 12 months. China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) is 127.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.0% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.25.