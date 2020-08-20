Will ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) is -18.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.17 and a high of $5.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $5.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.47% off the consensus price target high of $6.80 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 1.14% higher than the price target low of $4.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.32, the stock is -9.34% and -7.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -5.05% at the moment leaves the stock -7.71% off its SMA200. ASX registered 4.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7429 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4330.

The stock witnessed a -3.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.07%, and is -2.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has around 95448 employees, a market worth around $10.09B and $14.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.27 and Fwd P/E is 11.38. Distance from 52-week low is 36.28% and -24.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $4.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), with institutional investors hold 4.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.22B, and float is at 1.62B with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 4.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 28.47 million shares valued at $129.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.32% of the ASX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 9.05 million shares valued at $41.09 million to account for 0.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc which holds 7.72 million shares representing 0.36% and valued at over $35.04 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 4.67 million with a market value of $21.22 million.