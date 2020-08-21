A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is 61.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $31.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $28.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $33.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.18% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -10.93% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.95, the stock is 4.54% and 10.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.08 million and changing 3.35% at the moment leaves the stock 36.04% off its SMA200. GOLD registered 60.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.99.

The stock witnessed a 5.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.05%, and is 10.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 22100 employees, a market worth around $53.61B and $11.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.97 and Fwd P/E is 24.63. Profit margin for the company is 39.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.76% and -4.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $3.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 270.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.30% in year-over-year returns.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

997 institutions hold shares in Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), with 25.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.46% while institutional investors hold 71.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.78B, and float is at 1.75B with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 70.71% of the Float.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading 35.87% up over the past 12 months. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 48.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.68% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.97.