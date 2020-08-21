American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) stock Surged by 2.56% yesterday

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) is -31.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.13 and a high of $50.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACC stock was last observed hovering at around $31.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.22% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -54.77% lower than the price target low of $20.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.10, the stock is -7.40% and -7.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -17.31% off its SMA200. ACC registered -31.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.33.

The stock witnessed a -7.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.34%, and is -5.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) has around 3096 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $918.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.33 and Fwd P/E is 65.38. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.46% and -36.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Campus Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $197.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.30% in year-over-year returns.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Top Institutional Holders

467 institutions hold shares in American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.74% while institutional investors hold 97.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.61M, and float is at 136.59M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 96.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.75 million shares valued at $690.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.35% of the ACC Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.19 million shares valued at $565.97 million to account for 11.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 8.9 million shares representing 6.47% and valued at over $311.26 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 6.27 million with a market value of $219.22 million.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rippel John T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rippel John T bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $42.50 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

American Campus Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that de Cardenas Jorge (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 9,788 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $50.06 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31978.0 shares of the ACC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 27, Luck Oliver (Director) disposed off 12,216 shares at an average price of $48.05 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 4,647 shares of American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC).