Analysts suggest Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) could spike 33.21% in a year

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is 11.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.06 and a high of $22.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The COG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.21% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -7.61% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.37, the stock is -0.22% and 3.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.92 million and changing -3.63% at the moment leaves the stock 9.57% off its SMA200. COG registered 15.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.11.

The stock witnessed a 4.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.97%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) has around 274 employees, a market worth around $7.45B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.52 and Fwd P/E is 11.84. Profit margin for the company is 20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.32% and -14.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $358.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Top Institutional Holders

766 institutions hold shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), with 8.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.05% while institutional investors hold 102.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 398.58M, and float is at 390.57M with Short Float at 3.61%. Institutions hold 100.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 45.68 million shares valued at $784.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.46% of the COG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC with 36.79 million shares valued at $632.06 million to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 29.01 million shares representing 7.28% and valued at over $498.41 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.48% of the shares totaling 25.82 million with a market value of $443.52 million.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roemer Todd M, the company’s Vice Pres & CAO. SEC filings show that Roemer Todd M sold 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $19.66 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52416.0 shares.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that HUTTON JEFFREY W (Sr. Vice President, Marketing) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $18.32 per share for $3.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the COG stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading -42.89% down over the past 12 months. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is 4.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.32% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.06.