AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) up 26.81% since start of the year

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is 26.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.66 and a high of $38.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The AU stock was last observed hovering at around $28.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $28.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.49% off the consensus price target high of $41.52 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -20.8% lower than the price target low of $23.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.86, the stock is -8.74% and -3.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 23.64% off its SMA200. AU registered 31.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.69.

The stock witnessed a -11.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.18%, and is 2.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has around 34263 employees, a market worth around $11.93B and $3.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.79 and Fwd P/E is 7.83. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.96% and -25.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.50% year-over-year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Top Institutional Holders

293 institutions hold shares in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), with institutional investors hold 37.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 418.50M, and float is at 412.46M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 37.55% of the Float.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 8.89% up over the past 12 months. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is 109.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.51% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.43.