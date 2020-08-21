Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) – The 40.69% Upside Potential Remains

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) is -2.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.67 and a high of $9.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVID stock was last observed hovering at around $8.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.63% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.71, the stock is -9.11% and -1.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -7.55% at the moment leaves the stock 2.58% off its SMA200. AVID registered 37.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.23.

The stock witnessed a 4.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.33%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) has around 1429 employees, a market worth around $372.21M and $375.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.90 and Fwd P/E is 9.74. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.10% and -20.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.00%).

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avid Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $83.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 168.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.60% in year-over-year returns.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Top Institutional Holders

127 institutions hold shares in Avid Technology Inc. (AVID), with 2.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.74% while institutional investors hold 79.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.72M, and float is at 41.12M with Short Float at 8.29%. Institutions hold 73.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Impactive Capital, LP with over 6.77 million shares valued at $49.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.41% of the AVID Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 2.94 million shares valued at $21.35 million to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.3 million shares representing 5.23% and valued at over $16.72 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 2.16 million with a market value of $15.69 million.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duva Jason A, the company’s Former CLO, CAO & EVP. SEC filings show that Duva Jason A sold 70,355 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 at a price of $9.31 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Avid Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 10 that Asmar Christian (Director) bought a total of 4,391 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 10 and was made at $6.97 per share for $30589.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.88 million shares of the AVID stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 09, Asmar Christian (Director) acquired 103,711 shares at an average price of $6.93 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 6,877,402 shares of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID).

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 61.71% up over the past 12 months. Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) is -45.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.59.