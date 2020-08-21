Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is -51.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.41 and a high of $10.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $5.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.82% off the consensus price target high of $8.33 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -10.29% lower than the price target low of $4.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.93, the stock is 0.08% and 4.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -19.00% off its SMA200. CVE registered -42.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7663 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6388.

The stock witnessed a -0.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.19%, and is -3.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has around 2361 employees, a market worth around $6.03B and $11.89B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 249.65% and -54.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $3.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 175.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Top Institutional Holders

456 institutions hold shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), with 209.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.07% while institutional investors hold 79.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.23B, and float is at 1.02B with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 65.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ConocoPhillips with over 208.0 million shares valued at $971.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.93% of the CVE Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 106.42 million shares valued at $496.98 million to account for 8.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 92.38 million shares representing 7.52% and valued at over $431.41 million, while Harris Associates L.P. holds 7.36% of the shares totaling 90.43 million with a market value of $422.32 million.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -32.17% down over the past 12 months. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -16.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.71% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.95.