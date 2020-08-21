Check out this: Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is on the verge of a huge rally

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is -51.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.47 and a high of $9.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The ITUB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $4.31, the stock is -11.23% and -13.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.31 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -29.61% off its SMA200. ITUB registered -48.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9497 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.1451.

The stock witnessed a -18.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.14%, and is -5.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has around 97400 employees, a market worth around $41.51B and $25.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.91 and Fwd P/E is 8.80. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.13% and -53.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $5.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.50% in year-over-year returns.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Top Institutional Holders

479 institutions hold shares in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), with 12.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 25.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.76B, and float is at 5.30B with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 25.06% of the Float.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading -37.19% down over the past 12 months. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is -47.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -67.79% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.54.