CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) makes 1.31% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is -23.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.50 and a high of $15.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The COMM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.17% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -5.9% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.59, the stock is 6.99% and 14.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -2.22% at the moment leaves the stock -4.47% off its SMA200. COMM registered -1.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.88.

The stock witnessed a 20.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.05%, and is 1.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $8.81B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.61. Profit margin for the company is -12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.55% and -32.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $2.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -839.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.80% in year-over-year returns.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Top Institutional Holders

314 institutions hold shares in CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM), with 3.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.81% while institutional investors hold 107.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 195.90M, and float is at 192.96M with Short Float at 4.99%. Institutions hold 105.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 21.38 million shares valued at $178.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the COMM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.2 million shares valued at $151.57 million to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FPR Partners, LLC which holds 15.89 million shares representing 8.07% and valued at over $132.36 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 7.03% of the shares totaling 13.84 million with a market value of $115.27 million.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Edwards Marvin S Jr, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Edwards Marvin S Jr bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $7.08 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Watts Claudius E. IV (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $6.89 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the COMM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Watts Claudius E. IV (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $6.85 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 92,577 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 17.24% up over the past 12 months. Belden Inc. (BDC) is -19.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.62% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.01.