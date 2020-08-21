Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) is 119.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.72 and a high of $29.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The CYTK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.97% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 21.9% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.21, the stock is 7.05% and 2.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 3.77% at the moment leaves the stock 51.78% off its SMA200. CYTK registered 69.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.37.

The stock witnessed a -2.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.92%, and is 6.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has around 156 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $18.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 213.40% and -17.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.50%).

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cytokinetics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.56 with sales reaching $3.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.90% in year-over-year returns.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK), with 5.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.37% while institutional investors hold 96.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.50M, and float is at 62.43M with Short Float at 11.69%. Institutions hold 89.82% of the Float.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blum Robert I, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Blum Robert I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $23.48 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Cytokinetics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that Malik Fady Ibraham (EVP Research & Development) sold a total of 599 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $21.85 per share for $13088.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the CYTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Blum Robert I (President & CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $22.12 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 304,868 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK).

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) that is trading 14.57% up over the past 12 months. Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is 119.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.05% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.32.