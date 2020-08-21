Dana Incorporated (DAN) turns bullish with gain of 0.99 points

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is -27.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $19.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The DAN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.59% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -18.08% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.17, the stock is 9.39% and 14.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 7.51% at the moment leaves the stock 5.55% off its SMA200. DAN registered 4.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.73.

The stock witnessed a 4.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.72%, and is -6.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) has around 33300 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $7.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.14 and Fwd P/E is 7.23. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.78% and -26.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dana Incorporated (DAN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dana Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $1.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.90% in year-over-year returns.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Top Institutional Holders

365 institutions hold shares in Dana Incorporated (DAN), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 100.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.50M, and float is at 143.49M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 99.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.99 million shares valued at $207.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.76% of the DAN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.44 million shares valued at $163.79 million to account for 9.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 8.77 million shares representing 6.07% and valued at over $106.97 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.09% of the shares totaling 7.36 million with a market value of $89.68 million.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Dana Incorporated (DAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Collins Jonathan Mark, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Collins Jonathan Mark sold 9,386 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $12.76 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54.0 shares.

Dana Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Collins Jonathan Mark (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 28,114 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $12.76 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9440.0 shares of the DAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, WANDELL KEITH E (Director) disposed off 6,963 shares at an average price of $17.18 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 45,467 shares of Dana Incorporated (DAN).

Dana Incorporated (DAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) that is trading -31.49% down over the past 12 months. Visteon Corporation (VC) is 13.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.18% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.