Dissecting Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) is -49.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $2.34, the stock is -9.93% and -11.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.47 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -26.59% off its SMA200. ABEV registered -48.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6506 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6706.

The stock witnessed a -19.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.86%, and is -5.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 13.30 and Fwd P/E is 18.00. Distance from 52-week low is 23.16% and -50.70% from its 52-week high.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Analyst Forecasts

Ambev S.A. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $2.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.10% in year-over-year returns.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Top Institutional Holders

424 institutions hold shares in Ambev S.A. (ABEV), with institutional investors hold 8.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.73B, and float is at 4.39B with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 8.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 209.03 million shares valued at $551.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.30% of the ABEV Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 198.61 million shares valued at $524.32 million to account for 15.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Westwood Global Investments, LLC which holds 71.35 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $188.38 million, while Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 56.76 million with a market value of $149.84 million.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) that is trading 93.95% up over the past 12 months. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is -40.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.87% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 52.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.96.