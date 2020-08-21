Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 16.0% Upside

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) is 1.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.25 and a high of $28.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The DNB stock was last observed hovering at around $25.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -8.5% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.04, the stock is 2.44% and 1.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 1.42% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.67.

The stock witnessed a 0.51% gain in the last 1 month and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has around 4037 employees, a market worth around $10.71B and $1.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.49. Distance from 52-week low is 7.38% and -7.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.20%).

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $441.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -354.70% this year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 414.96M, and float is at 318.03M with Short Float at 0.42%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times.